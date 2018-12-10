Mitski Announces Spring 2019 Tour With Jay Som

Mitski has announced additional dates for her ongoing Be the Cowboy tour. The new slate of shows is set to begin in the spring of next year, with a 17-date run beginning on March 29 in Pittsburgh and ending in Massachusetts in April. Jay Som will provide support at every show, with the exception of Mitski’s stop at Iowa’s Mission Creek Music Festival. Mitski tweeted that the tour was designed to cover “U.S cities we didn’t get to play the first time around.” She also shared details for the tour presale, which begins at 12 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (December 11) at her website. General on-sale begins on December 14.

The excellent Be the Cowboy was released in August. Mitski concluded her fall tour supporting the album on December 3 in Brooklyn. Read our review of the album here, and see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.

In spring 2019 the Be The Cowboy tour continues in U.S cities we didn’t get to play the first time around! Thanks for waiting :’) Presale and on sale info in the second image! pic.twitter.com/3v6esgBJ5w — mitski (@mitskileaks) December 10, 2018

Mitski spring 2019 tour dates

Mach 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre

March 30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre

March 31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall

April 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre

April 3 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre

April 5 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival

April 6 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads

April 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall

April 9 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club

April 10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon

April 11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre

April 13 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival

April 14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds

April 16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle

April 18 — Richmond, VA @ The National

April 19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!

April 20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca