Mitski Announces Spring 2019 Tour With Jay Som
Mitski has announced additional dates for her ongoing Be the Cowboy tour. The new slate of shows is set to begin in the spring of next year, with a 17-date run beginning on March 29 in Pittsburgh and ending in Massachusetts in April. Jay Som will provide support at every show, with the exception of Mitski’s stop at Iowa’s Mission Creek Music Festival. Mitski tweeted that the tour was designed to cover “U.S cities we didn’t get to play the first time around.” She also shared details for the tour presale, which begins at 12 p.m. Eastern tomorrow (December 11) at her website. General on-sale begins on December 14.
The excellent Be the Cowboy was released in August. Mitski concluded her fall tour supporting the album on December 3 in Brooklyn. Read our review of the album here, and see the full list of upcoming tour dates below.
Mitski spring 2019 tour dates
Mach 29 — Pittsburgh, PA @ Mr. Small’s Theatre
March 30 — Columbus, OH @ The Athenaeum Theatre
March 31 — Louisville, KY @ Headliners Music Hall
April 2 — Indianapolis, IN @ Deluxe @ Old National Centre
April 3 — Madison, WI @ Majestic Theatre
April 5 — Iowa City, IA @ Mission Creek Music Festival
April 6 — Kansas City, MO @ Knuckleheads
April 7 — St. Louis, MO @ Delmar Hall
April 9 — Athens, GA @ 40 Watt Club
April 10 — Tallahassee, FL @ The Moon
April 11 — Orlando, FL @ The Plaza Live Theatre
April 13 — Charleston, SC @ High Water Festival
April 14 — Gainesville, FL @ :08 Seconds
April 16 — Carrboro, NC @ Cat’s Cradle
April 18 — Richmond, VA @ The National
April 19 — Baltimore, MD @ Rams Head Live!
April 20 — North Adams, MA @ Hunter Center, Mass Moca