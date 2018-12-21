Watch Mitski Perform, Beastie Boys Guest on Kimmel

Beastie Boys’ Ad-Rock (Adam Horovitz) and Mike D (Michael Diamond) were the featured guests on last night’s episode of Jimmy Kimmel Live! The pair stopped by to promote their bestselling memoir, a 600-page epic with a near-perfect title: Beastie Boys Book. After walking on stage to the tune of “Sabotage,” Ad-Rock remarked that his chair made him look like a “fucking toddler,” since his feet didn’t touch the ground. Beyond the memoir, topics included Kool Moe Dee, the group’s late member Adam Yauch, and what it’s like to eat baked goods in the bathtub.

Mitski served as the night’s musical guest, performing “Nobody” and “Two Slow Dancers,” both from her recent album Be The Cowboy. See where Mitski placed on our Top Albums of 2018 and Top Songs of 2018 lists, and check out our full Be The Cowboy review here.

Last night’s Kimmel feature was just the latest engagement in the Beastie Boys’ ongoing press tour — last month, they appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, and finished up a proper book tour with dates in New York, Los Angeles, San Francisco and London. Beastie Boys Book is out now, with a special audiobook edition featuring guest narration from the likes of Steve Buscemi, Chloë Sevigny, Snoop Dogg, Wanda Sykes, and Spike Jonze. Watch Mitski’s performance, along with clips from Ad-Rock and Mike D’s Kimmel interview, below.