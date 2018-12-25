Last night, Migos got into the holiday spirit, reciting the holiday poem “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” for the RapCaviar playlist and concert franchise. The trio gave it an Atlanta hip-hop spin, with ad-libs about money and hairstyles. “Visions of sugar plums danced in they dreads,” rhymed Quavo, with Takeoff later modifying the poem to “Tore open the shutter and threw up the cash.”

Earlier this month, the group appeared on James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” segment, where they dabbed on beat to Whitney Houston’s classic “I Wanna Dance With Somebody.” Quavo’s solo debut album Huncho Quavo dropped in October, followed by Takeoff’s The Last Rocket. Offset’s solo debut was set to arrive earlier this month, but still isn’t available on streaming platforms, with the rapper later tweeting “OOOOPPPSSS!!!”

Offset recently had a falling out with his wife Cardi B, who he separated from earlier this month. Later, he posted a video on Instagram asking for her back in time for his birthday, which was followed by an effort to win her back during her festival set at Rolling Loud, which he interrupted with flowers and a display reading “Take me back Cardi.” Since then, rumors have circulated that the two are back together, which Cardi has since discredited. Watch Migos read “‘Twas the Night Before Christmas” below.