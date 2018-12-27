Mary Lattimore – “Mary, You Were Wrong”

Mary Lattimore is rounding out the year with a brand new harp track. Like so much of Lattimore’s music, “Mary, You Were Wrong” is characterized by nostalgia; it was composed on her mother’s harp and her childhood piano, and features recursive plucks that build on a single theme. Warm and atmospheric, it’s a simple balm for the inevitable harshness of the winter season.

“Mary, You Were Wrong,” is the harpist’s first one-off solo track since the release of this November’s album Ghost Forests, with Meg Baird. Earlier this year, Lattimore released a solo project on Ghostly entitled Hundreds of Days, and made instrumental contributions to records by Kurt Vile and Marissa Nadler. Give “Mary, You Were Wrong” a listen below.