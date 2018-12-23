Hear Mac DeMarco and Kirin J. Callinan Cover “The Christmas Song”

Mac DeMarco has joined forces with equally-offbeat songwriter Kirin J. Callinan to record a cover of the holiday classic “The Christmas Song.” The song arrives as part of a new 10-track compilation from Valentine Recording which benefits victims of the recent wildfires sweeping California. The compilation includes other holiday songs from Weyes Blood, Alex Cameron, Molly Lewis, Jack Ladder, and more.

DeMarco’s fourth studio album This Old Dog was released last year, followed by a collection of Old Dog Demos in September. This August, he released a cover of Yellow Magic Orchestra multi-instrumentalist Haruomi Hosono’s 1975 song “Honey Moon,” as well as a cover of Beat Happening’s “Indian Summer” for this year’s Record Store Day. DeMarco also launched his own record label—aptly called Mac’s Record Label—in August. Kirin J. Callinan’s third album Bravado was released last summer, featuring collaborations with DeMarco, Cameron, Weyes Blood, Connan Mockasin, and more. Revisit our 2017 profile of the Australian songwriter here and listen to his cover of “The Christmas Song” with Mac DeMarco below.