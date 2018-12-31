Louis C.K. Mocks Parkland Survivors, LGBTQ Youth in Leaked Standup Recording

A recording of one of Louis C.K.‘s recent comeback standup sets has leaked online. Recorded on December 16 at Governors’ Comedy Club in Long Island, New York, the set finds C.K. mocking young people for being too self-serious, making specific mention of the survivors of the Parkland high school shooting and the rising prominence of gender-neutral pronouns.

“So what kind of year did you guys have? I bet none of you had the same year that I had. Ever have a whole bad year?” he opens, alluding to the sexual misconduct allegations which had him dropped by HBO and from numerous other projects. “My mom still sends me articles about me, like it’s scrapbooking. ‘You’re in the New York Times.’ Mom, that’s not a good fucking article.”

In one particularly controversial portion of the set, C.K. called the younger generation “boring,” taking issue with today’s politically-correct culture. “I don’t know. They testified in front of Congress, these kids,” C.K. said of the Parkland students. “Like, what the fuck. What are you doing? You’re young. You should be crazy. You should be unhinged, not in a suit saying, ‘I’m here to tell’…fuck you. You’re not interesting cause you went to a high school where kids got shot. Why does that mean I have to listen to you? How does that make you interesting? You didn’t get shot. You pushed some fat kid in the way and now I gotta listen to you talking?”

C.K. also gave some insight into what he thinks of gender-neutral pronouns. “They’re like royalty! They tell you what to call them. ‘You should address me as they/them, because I identify as gender neutral….,'” he said in a mocking tone. “Oh, okay. You should address me as ‘there’ because I identify as a location. And the location is your mother’s cunt.”

Elsewhere in the set, C.K. made mention of the fact that his sexual misconduct allegations cost him $35 million, and that he doesn’t think he has much left to lose in the comedy world. “What are you—going to take away my birthday?” he said, following his repeated use of the word “retarded.” “My life is over. I don’t give a shit.”

Hear the set for yourself below.