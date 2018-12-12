Lil Wayne Announces I Aint Sh*t Without You Tour Dates

Lil Wayne has announced dates for his I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour. Wayne will perform four shows this month in Houston, Atlanta, Washington, D.C., and Chicago. It’s the rapper’s first tour since releasing his long-awaited album Tha Carter V in September.

Venues have not been announced, but Wayne hinted in announcement video that he will perform in smaller settings than might be typical for a star of his caliber. “It’s gonna be a real intimate setting, some different shit,” Wayne said. “You might get to hear some shit you’ve never heard or some shit some people may never hear, things like that.”

Attendance will be annoyingly limited to Tidal subscribers. All seven of you can RSVP for the chance to attend at the tour’s website. For interested non-subscribers, you can sign up for a free Tidal trial here. Just remember to cancel your subscription. Or don’t?

Wayne previously performed three songs from Tha Carter V on Saturday Night Live and brought the album to Travis Scott’s inaugural Astroworld Festival last month. He played his XXXTentacion collaboration “Don’t Cry” at an Art Basel release party for the slain rapper’s posthumous album Skins last Thursday.

View the full I Ain’t Sh*t Without You Tour schedule below.

12/17—Houston, TX

12/19—Atlanta, GA

12/21—Washington, D.C.

12/23—Chicago, IL