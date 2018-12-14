Watch Kurt Vile Perform “Loading Zones” on Kimmel

Kurt Vile stopped by Jimmy Kimmel Live! last night for a rendition of his song “Loading Zones.” An ode to the notoriously difficult parking situation in the “dirty little town” of Philadelphia, “Loading Zones” has all the cheeky psychedelia of the best KV tracks, and was a highlight from his recent album Bottle It In. This live version is no different, with Vile and two other guitarists trading bright, punchy licks throughout the performance.

Bottle It In, released back in October, followed Vile’s 2017 collaborative project Lotta Sea Lice, with Courtney Barnett. Vile has been touring consistently since July, and there’s no sign of him slowing down: his site lists an extensive run of 2019 concert dates across North America, Oceania and Europe. Catch him next year in places as far out as Bendigo, Australia and Hilvarenbeek, Netherlands. Watch the Kimmel performance below, and revisit our October cover story on Kurt Vile here.