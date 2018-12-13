Kodak Black sat down for an interview on New York’s Hot 97’s Ebro in the Morning show with hosts Ebro Darden, Peter Rosenberg, and Laura Styles, and it ended prematurely on an ugly note when the conversation turned toward the rapper’s outstanding sexual assault case. The popular Florida rapper has been mired in legal troubles since his rise to stardom over the course of the last two years and before (As he notes early on in the interview, has been in and out of prison since he was 14). Most recently, he was released from prison, where he was serving time for violation, in August.

Kodak Black has generated the most controversy, however, due to a sexual assault charge, stemming from an alleged 2016 incident in South Carolina, in which he was accused of raping a teenage girl. The rapper was indicted on first degree sexual assault charges in October of last year and is awaiting trial. Just over 15 minutes into the Hot 97 interview, Darden brought up the case, saying that though he couldn’t “go into details,” the station “take[s] sexual assault here serious” and told the rapper that “we hope to have you back, so that we can have a deeper conversation about that. It’s a serious topic, we’re hearing these stories a lot.”

Kodak initially refused to respond to the question and grimaced. After Rosenberg attempted to change the topic of conversation to whether or not the rapper believed the moon landing actually happened, Kodak became more outwardly antagonistic. Ebro asked if he was “upset,” to which the rapper responded: “I feel like sometimes, when n*ggas are going through shit, y’all be entertained by bullshit. Like, change the subject…talk about something else.” Eventually becoming annoyed, Ebro said: “We don’t have to talk about nothing else, we can be done right here.” Kodak then immediately stood up and left.

Ebro subsequently followed up with a tweet discussing the incident:

I was tryna have a balanced convo with Kodak Black & not ignore the serious allegations against him but also not ask specifics to make his situation worse… and he wanna get an attitude with me?? Nah…. — El Viejo Ebro (@oldmanebro) December 12, 2018

You can watch footage of the interview below.