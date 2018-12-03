Kanye West Will Appear on XXXTentacion’s New Album

Early last month, it was announced that a posthumous XXXTentacion album, entitled Skins, would be released on December 7. Today an official tracklist for the album has been revealed and—at least for now—the sole guest feature for the album is Kanye West, who will appear on the song “One Minute.” Kanye has spoken of his admiration for XXXTentacion in the past, with remarks in a now-deleted tweet, saying “I never told you how much you inspired me when you were here thank you for existing,” and also expressing shame that he never declared his love more openly as the late rapper garnered controversy over claims of domestic abuse. It’s also been rumored that XXX will appear on Kanye’s Yandhi album when that eventually arrives.

XXXTentacion was shot and killed in an apparent robbery this past June. Skins would have been the rapper’s third album and is the follow-up to his ? record, which was released earlier this year. Last month, a secret 27-minute tape obtained by Pitchfork revealed the rapper admitting to domestic abuse.