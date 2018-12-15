Kanye West Responds to Ariana Grande’s Tweet: “Don’t Use Me or This Moment to Promote a Song”

After his recent, very public dispute with Drake over sample clearance, Kanye West has continued to redefine the textbook definition of “tweeting through it,” flooding Twitter with stream-of-conscious thoughts on his mental health and how medication effects his music.

In the midst of his tweets on Thursday, Ariana Grande wrote that she didn’t want “grown men arguing online” to distract from the new songs she and Miley Cyrus were releasing that night. “If y’all could please jus behave for like a few hours so the girls can shine that’d be so sick thank u,” she wrote on Twitter just before the release of her new single “imagine.”

Now in a series of tweets posted Saturday morning, Kanye has responded to Ariana’s statement, writing that he doesn’t like “even the slightest level of slight commentary from someone I know loves and respects me.” “All of this foolishness weighed on my mental health,” he continues. “So @ArianaGrande you know I got love for you but until you’re ready to really make sure everyone’s okay don’t use me or this moment to promote a song.”

Ariana Grande later responded that she “[doesn’t] need to use anyone to promote anything.” “I was making a comment ab what men were doing at the time vs. women. It was a joke which i understand now was probably insensitive,” she wrote on Twitter. “I apologize if i was in any way triggering and hope u feel well today.”

Ariana’s new song “imagine” was released on Friday with a fuzzy, data-moshed lyric video depicting a glacier collapsing into a sea of arctic colors. The song is the second single from her forthcoming album Thank U, Next, following the title track. The single received an epic teen movie music video last month, which featured Ariana paying tribute to classic sleepover movies like Mean Girls, 13 Going on 30, Legally Blonde, and Bring It On. See her response to Kanye’s recent tweets below.

