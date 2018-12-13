Jonny Greenwood’s There Will Be Blood Score Gets Vinyl Release

Radiohead’s Jonny Greenwood and the director Paul Thomas Anderson have created something of a symbiotic relationship over the past decade, working together during Anderson’s best and most adventurous period as a director. Greenwood has scored Anderson’s The Master, Inherent Vice, and, most recently, last year’s Phantom Thread, but it all started with 2008’s There Will Be Blood, PTA’s masterful film with an equally grand, eerie, and dense score by Greenwood. Now the There Will Be Blood score will get a vinyl release for the first time ever, early next year on January 18 via Nonesuch.

The vinyl will also include two bonus tracks: “Proven Lands (Intro)” and “De-Tuned Quartet.” Greenwood’s score for the film was nominated for a Grammy in 2008, while the film was nominated for Best Picture at the Oscars. Greenwood’s collaboration with the Indian ensemble The Rajasthan Express and Israeli musician and composer Shye Ben Tzur, Junun, which was the subject of a documentary by Paul Thomas Anderson in 2015. As for Radiohead, they will be inducted as the 34th class in the Rock & Roll Hall of Fame this coming March.