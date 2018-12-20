Janet Jackson is being suing by a former manager, TMZ reports. Danny O’Donovan was hired as the tour manager for Jackson’s State of the World Tour, which began in September of 2017 and ended in October of this year. O’Donovan was hired in July 2016 as manager for the tour, and worked 17 months. In the complaint obtained by TMZ, he alleges that he was not paid for a full year of that time, and is suing for $300,000 in unpaid wages.

2018 has been an auspicious year for Jackson, who was announced as one of the 2019 inductees into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame last week. She received the Icon award at this year’s Billboard Music Awards and won a Global Icon Award at the MTV European Music Awards last month. She released her most recent single, “Made for You,” with Daddy Yankee this summer.