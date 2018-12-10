James Blake Previews Unreleased André 3000 Collaboration

James Blake previewed unreleased music in Brooklyn on Saturday, including a track featuring a rare rap performance from André 3000. The verse, which comes around the 7:45 mark in the fan video below, finds André rhyming over sparsely arranged kick drum, reverb-thick piano, and layers of Blake’s falsetto. The nature of the record is unclear, but given Blake’s recently announced North American tour launching in February, it’s fair to speculate about the possibility of a new project on the horizon.

Blake and 3000 collaborated earlier this year on the latter’s 17-minute jazz instrumental “Look Ma No Hands” from André’s surprise two-track Mother’s Day suite. Blake also guested this year on Travis Scott’s Astroworld single “Stop Trying to Be God.” His latest album The Colour in Anything was released in 2016. Andre’s left-turn EP was his first appearance since featuring on “Rollinem 7’s” from N.E.R.D.’s 2017 comeback album No One Ever Really Dies. His latest acting role in Claire Denis’s new sci-fi film High Life hit French theaters last month and will cross the Atlantic next year.

You can view Blake’s tour schedule here. If we’re lucky, André will join on clarinet. Preview Blake’s new music below.