j-hus-sentenced-to-eight-months-in-jail-for-knife-possession

British rapper J Hus has been sentenced to eight months in jail after admitting to carrying a knife in a public place. After his arrest in June at a traffic stop in East London, Hus (born Momudou Jallow) has since been convicted of the crime, as BBC News reports.

Judge Sandy Canavan said that he was a “role model to many” but “failed” to leave his difficult past behind him, also noting his previous arrests for knife possession as justification for the sentence. “This, in such a young life, is the fourth occasion when you have gone out armed with a knife.”

Jallow’s attorney pointed out that the rapper has been seeing a therapist for mild PTSD after once being stabbed himself, which ultimately left him in the hospital. J Hus told the court that carrying the knife was “ill advised” and “utterly stupid,” later saying that he “was not in the right state of mind.”

J Hus rose to prominence following his hit single “Dem Boy Paigon” in 2015, as well as his appearance on Stormzy singles like “Bad Boys.” His debut studio album Common Sense was one of our favorite releases of 2017 with standout tracks “Good Time,” “Plottin,” and “Common Sense.” Read BBC News’ full report here.