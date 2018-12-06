Culture \

Golden Globes 2019 Nominations: A Star is Born, Vice, The Favourite, More

Golden Globes 2019
CREDIT: Greig Fraser/Annapurna Pictures

The nominations for the 2019 Golden Globe Awards were announced Thursday morning.

Vice leads the film nominees with six, followed by The Favourite, Green Book and A Star Is Born with five apiece.

On the TV side, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story leads with a total of four noms.

The Golden Globe nominations announcement took place one month before the awards ceremony on Jan. 6.

Terry Crews, Danai Gurira, Leslie Mann and Christian Slater announced the 2019 Golden Globe nominees live from the Beverly Hilton Hotel. Also on hand were Isan Elba, Golden Globe Ambassador; Meher Tatna, HFPA president; and Barry Adelman, executive producer and executive vp television at Dick Clark Productions.

The 76th Golden Globe Awards will take place at the Beverly Hilton Hotel and air on NBC, with Andy Samberg and Sandra Oh hosting. The Golden Globe Awards ceremony is produced by Dick Clark Productions, which shares a parent company with The Hollywood Reporter.

A full list of nominees follows.

Best Motion Picture – Drama

BlacKkKlansman
Black Panther
Bohemian Rhapsody
If Beale Street Could Talk
A Star Is Born

Best Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Crazy Rich Asians
The Favourite
Green Book
Mary Poppins Returns
Vice

Best Television Series – Drama

The Americans
Bodyguard
Homecoming
Killing Eve
Pose

Best Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Barry
The Good Place
Kidding
The Kominsky Method
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel

Best Television Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

The Alienist
The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Escape at Dannemora
Sharp Objects
A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Drama

Glenn Close, The Wife
Lady Gaga, A Star Is Born
Nicole Kidman, Destroyer
Melissa McCarthy, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Rosamund Pike, A Private War

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Drama

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Willem Dafoe, At Eternity’s Gate
Lucas Hedges, Boy Erased
Rami Malek, Bohemian Rhapsody
John David Washington, BlacKkKlansman

Best Performance by an Actress in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Emily Blunt, Mary Poppins Returns
Olivia Colman, The Favourite
Elsie Fisher, Eighth Grade
Charlize Theron, Tully
Constance Wu, Crazy Rich Asians

Best Performance by an Actor in a Motion Picture – Musical or Comedy

Christian Bale, Vice
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Mary Poppins Returns
Viggo Mortensen, Green Book
Robert Redford, The Old Man and the Gun
John C. Reilly, Stan & Ollie

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Drama

Caitriona Balfe, Outlander
Elisabeth Moss, The Handmaid’s Tale
Sandra Oh, Killing Eve
Julia Roberts, Homecoming
Keri Russell, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Drama

Jason Bateman, Ozark
Stephan James, Homecoming
Billy Porter, Pose
Richard Madden, Bodyguard
Matthew Rhys, The Americans

Best Performance by an Actress in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Kristen Bell, The Good Place
Candice Bergen, Murphy Brown
Alison Brie, GLOW
Rachel Brosnahan, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Debra Messing, Will & Grace

Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series – Comedy or Musical

Sacha Baron Cohen, Who Is America?
Jim Carrey, Kidding
Michael Douglas, The Kominsky Method
Donald Glover, Atlanta
Bill Hader, Barry

Best Performance by an Actress in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Amy Adams, Sharp Objects
Patricia Arquette, Escape at Dannemora
Connie Britton, Dirty John
Laura Dern, The Tale
Regina King, Seven Seconds

Best Performance by an Actor in a Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Antonio Banderas, Genius: Picasso
Daniel Bruhl, The Alienist
Darren Criss, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Benedict Cumberbatch, Patrick Melrose
Hugh Grant, A Very English Scandal

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Amy Adams, Vice
Claire Foy, First Man
Regina King, If Beale Street Could Talk
Emma Stone, The Favourite
Rachel Weisz, The Favourite

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in Any Motion Picture

Mahershala Ali, Green Book
Timothee Chalamet, Beautiful Boy
Adam Driver, BlacKkKlansman
Richard E. Grant, Can You Ever Forgive Me?
Sam Rockwell, Vice

Best Performance by an Actress in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alex Borstein, The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel
Patricia Clarkson, Sharp Objects
Penelope Cruz, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Thandie Newton, Westworld
Yvonne Strahovski, The Handmaid’s Tale

Best Performance by an Actor in a Supporting Role in a Series, Limited Series or Motion Picture Made for Television

Alan Arkin, The Kominsky Method
Kieran Culkin, Succession
Edgar Ramirez, The Assassination of Gianni Versace: American Crime Story
Ben Whishaw, A Very English Scandal
Henry Winkler, Barry

Best Director – Motion Picture

Bradley Cooper, A Star Is Born
Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Peter Farrelly, Green Book
Spike Lee, BlacKkKlansman
Adam McKay, Vice

Best Animated Feature Film

Incredibles 2
Isle of Dogs
Mirai
Ralph Breaks the Internet
Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse

Best Original Score – Motion Picture

Marco Beltrami, A Quiet Place
Alexandre Desplat, Isle of Dogs
Ludwig Göransson, Black Panther
Justin Hurwitz, First Man
Marc Shaiman, Mary Poppins Returns

Best Foreign-Language Film

Capernaum
Girl
Never Look Away
Roma
Shoplifters

Best Original Song – Motion Picture

“All the Stars,” Black Panther
“Revelation,” Boy Erased
“Girl in the Movies,” Dumplin’
“Shallow,” A Star Is Born
“Requiem for a Private War,” A Private War

Best Screenplay – Motion Picture

Alfonso Cuaron, Roma
Deborah Davis & Tony McNamara, The Favourite
Barry Jenkins, If Beale Street Could Talk
Adam McKay, Vice
Brian Hayes Currie, Peter Farrelly & Nick Vallelonga, Green Book

This article originally appeared in The Hollywood Reporter.

