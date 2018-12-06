Gene Simmons Sued for Sexual Battery by Employee at His Restaurant

Gene Simmons was sued for sexual battery today, The Blast and Pitchfork report. The accuser, identified as Jane Doe, claims the KISS bassist groped her in the kitchen where she worked as a dishwasher at one of Simmons’ Rock & Brews restaurants, according to a copy of the complaint reviewed by Pitchfork. She reportedly claims Simmons “reached over and forcefully placed his hand on her vagina, completely covering it” after she agreed to take a photo with him.

Simmons was sued last December for sexual battery by a woman who claimed he made “unwanted, unwarranted sexual advances” during a radio interview, including touching her buttocks after posing for a photo. The alleged incident also took place at a Rock & Brews restaurant. Simmons settled the lawsuit for an undisclosed amount in July. Simmons was previously sued for sexual assault in 2010 by a makeup artist who claimed he humped her while she was working at an ESPN broadcasting studio.

A representative for Simmons declined to comment to Spin.