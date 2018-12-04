The Flaming Lips have announced their 15th studio album King’s Mouth, set for release on Record Store Day, which, lucky enough for record stores, falls next year on April 20. The news come via frontman Wayne Coyne’s exuberant Instagram, where he also revealed that the Clash’s Mick Jones will appear “on almost every song” providing narration.

The LP follows the Flaming Lips’ 2017 album Oczy Mlody. The group also released a greatest hits volume and a collection of early rarities this year, including “The Flaming Lips Theme Song 1983.” Coyne previously announced a split EP with Mac DeMarco wherein the Lips and DeMarco each cover three of the other act’s songs; the project has not yet seen the light of day.

Read Coyne’s Instagram announcement below.