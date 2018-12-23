father-john-misty-debuts-new-song-at-wildfire-benefit-watch

Father John Misty’s third album God’s Favorite Customer was released back in June, and though he’s released a few music videos for the album since then, the songwriter has shied away from the sort of outspoken political gestures that have accompanied his last couple album releases. That silence may be ending, however, as Josh Tillman has recently begun teasing new songs at his live performances.

Tillman hosted a star-studded benefit concert to raise money for victims of the recent California wildfires, with performances from Rivers Cuomo, Mac DeMarco, HAIM, Weyes Blood, Tim Heidecker, and more. During another set, the bearded troubadour joined Beck and Este Haim to perform Beck’s 1996 single “Where It’s At,” while his own set saw FJM performing a completely new song.

“Got quite an evening for you. Mac and I are going to get into a granular debate about populism in later capitalist societies, that’s coming up,” Tillman said during his introduction. “Pretty glad to be the first guy to play acoustic guitar this evening before you get completely sick of it,” he said before diving into his new song. Though he didn’t say its title, the song includes the phrase “all God’s country” numerous times in its choruses. Watch a couple live clips of song below.