Ho ho ho and a very merry belated Christmas from your old friends at Spin.com! You probably never want to hear another Christmas song again, but guess what? Another famous person has been caught performing one: Santa’s favorite indie-rock elf Ezra Koenig. The Vampire Weekend leader posted a clip of a “late night jam session” on Instagram last night, though it doesn’t look like anyone’s really cutting loose here. “Little Drummer Boy,” the choice of song, is pretty somber, and honestly the ensemble—which features Danielle and Este Haim—doesn’t look like they are having a ton of fun. Koenig’s video rudely cuts off right at the beginning of Danielle’s guitar solo. Looks like Ezra, who didn’t even tag the Haim sisters in the video, wants all of the limelight. Santa should have given him a lump of coal for that one!

“‘Little Drummer Boy’” is a top 3 Christmas song imho,” Koenig writes. “imagine that you come to see the messiah and he’s been given all sorts of regal gifts like frankincense and myrrh. All you have to give is…a drum solo.” Okay, man! But I won’t be a Scrooge—merry Christmas to Ezra and the whole Vampire Weekend crew!

In other Ezra Koenig holiday news, his Netflix anime series Neo Yokio premiered a Christmas special earlier this month, featuring a new original song from Koenig. There is no title or release date for Vampire Weekend’s upcoming fourth album, but Koenig confirmed in November that it would be out this year.