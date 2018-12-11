Bon Iver and The National’s Eaux Claires Festival to Skip 2019

Eaux Claires, the annual music festival in Eau Claire, Wisc. co-founded in 2015 by Bon Iver’s Justin Vernon and The National’s Aaron Dressner, will not return next year. Organizers announced today on the festival’s website that the next installment will not take place until 2020.

“After our Senior year, we find ourselves wanting to move out, change things, and take stock of who we’ve become. In order to manage this transition, we are going to take a year off,” reads the announcement. “While it will be hard for us to break the chain of momentum and the positive impact the festival has had on our community, we have fresh, clear ideas of how to make it even better.”

This past year’s installment featured Julien Baker, Moses Sumney, serpentwithfeet, Sharon Van Etten, Noname, and others. Vernon and Dressner performed together under the banner of their collaborative project Big Red Machine, which released its self-titled debut album in August. Revisit the performance here.

The Eaux Claires announcement notes that the 2020 edition will be “more focused, fun, and internal.” Organizers will also host public events in the “coming months” incorporating performance and dialogue about the festival’s direction in the future. We’ll keep you updated. You can read the full announcement here.