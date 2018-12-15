Watch Duster Play Their First Show in 18 Years

Duster, your favorite indie band’s favorite indie band, are back in action. Formed in 1996, Duster released only two albums and one EP before dissolving in 2000. But they hit the studio in April, and last night, they played their first show together in 18 years.

The influential indie band opened for (Sandy) Alex G at Warsaw in Brooklyn last night, with Girlpool’s Harmony Tividad starting off the bill. Stereogum’s fearless leader Scott Lapatine was in attendance. Check out some video from the show and check out Duster’s other upcoming tour dates below.

View this post on Instagram #Duster’s first show in 18 years A post shared by Scott Lapatine (@scottgum) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:32pm PST

View this post on Instagram Duster A post shared by Brodie Germain (@brodiegermain) on Dec 15, 2018 at 5:46am PST

View this post on Instagram @thisisduster A post shared by Jake McCoy (@jakeemccoy) on Dec 14, 2018 at 8:42pm PST

TOUR DATES:

12/15 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

12/16 Brooklyn, NY @ Baby’s All Right

01/20 Seattle, WA @ Barboza

01/22 Portland, OR @ Mississippi Studios

01/24 San Francisco, CA @ Great American Music Hall

01/25 San Jose, CA @ The Ritz

01/27 Los Angeles, CA @ Echoplex

01/28 San Diego, CA @ Soda Bar

01/29 Tucson, AZ @ Club Congress

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.