Stream DeJ Loaf’s New EP ‘Go DeJ Go’ Vol. 1

DeJ Loaf has released a new EP titled ‘Go DeJ Go’ Vol. 1. The six-song release follows a series of singles like “Liberated” and “Big Ole Boss” released over the course of the last year, and includes the songs “Last Time I Checked” and “Who Got Stop Us?” which were uploaded to her official YouTube and SoundCloud channels last month. The release itself includes four new songs including the title track, which arrives with hard-hitting lyrics about her come up in Detroit hip-hop. “Watch your mouth or get punched in your fuckin’ teeth / If I cut you off, you prolly was a fuckin’ leech / Bloodsuckers, rather fuck with my blood bothers / I like ‘em 30 plus, ooh, ooh, I’m a mothafucka,” she raps.

Fuck a Friend Zone, her collaborative release with Atlanta R&B singer Jacquees, was released last year following her solo mixtape All Jokes Aside from 2016. Earlier this year, she promoted her song “Liberated” by paying for New York City marriage licenses, LGBTQ or otherwise, in the spirit of the song’s LGBTQ themes. Her debut album, also titled Liberated, was supposed to be released in 2018, with singles like “No Fear” and “Changes” rumored to be included on the album, but the album itself still hasn’t been released. In the meantime, stream DeJ’s new EP below.