Death Cab for Cutie – “Summer Years (Jimmy Tamborello Remix)”

Death Cab for Cutie has released a remix of “Summer Years” from their August album Thank You For Today. Frontman Ben Gibbard’s former Postal Service bandmate Jimmy Tamborello did the honors, marking the duo’s first collaboration since their 2013 disbandment. Tamborello strips everything from the original but Gibbard’s voice, swapping in twitchy drum-machine percussion and nautical synths that treat the wistful reminisce as something slightly more upbeat.

Death Cab wrapped a tour behind their latest full-length last month. The band also performed their breakthrough 2003 album Transatlanticism in its entirety on the project’s 15th anniversary in October. Tamborello’s Dntel project released a collection of ambient compositions entitled Hate In My Heart via Leaving Records in August. Yesterday, touring Postal Service member Jenny Lewis announced her fourth album On the Line and an accompanying spring tour.

Listen to Tamborello’s “Summer Years” remix below.