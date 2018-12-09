Earlier this year, Foo Fighters frontman Dave Grohl debuted a sprawling 23-minute instrumental piece as the soundtrack two his two-part mini documentary PLAY and last night in Asheville, North Carolina, the piece was performed live for the first time at former Allman Brothers guitarist Warren Haynes’ annual Christmas Jam celebration. Joined by members of Them Crooked Vultures and Jane’s Addiction with Grohl on drums, the supergroup performed the entire 23-minute jam from start to finish, with improvisational flourishes spread throughout the track. Grohl was joined by Alain Johannes, Jason Falkner, and Barret Jones on guitar, with Greg Kurstin on keyboard, Chris Chaney on bass, and Drew Hester on the drums. Elsewhere in the night, the holiday celebration featured performances from Jim James, Eric Church, Gov’t Mule, and 45 Cherry Band.

Earlier this month, Sunny Day Real Estate member and former Foo Fighters drummer William Goldsmith accused Grohl of holding Sunny Day’s unreleased album hostage. Grohl also recently cooked a barbecue meal for a group of firefighters helping to combat the devastating California wildfires, which have killed at least 44 people and burned down the homes of thousands including Limp Bizkit frontman Fred Durst, Neil Young, and more. Watch clips of Grohl’s 23-minute PLAY jam below.