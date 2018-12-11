Cass McCombs – “Estrella”

Cass McCombs has released the second single from his upcoming album Tip of the Sphere. “Estrella” sees the singer-songwriter playing off simple guitar chords for a relaxed, breezy melody. According to a press release, the song’s intimate, bilingual lyrics are a tribute to the performer Juan Gabriel. “I was roused and aroused,” he sings. “Only you can rouse me in that way.”

McCombs has also shared clips from live sessions at the Dutch National Railway Museum for La Blogotheque’s Take Away Show, where he performed “Estrella” ahead of its official release; he also performed Tip of the Sphere’s first single, “Sleeping Volcanoes,” which tackles environmental instability with subtle grace.

McCombs’ last studio album was 2016’s excellent Mangy Love. Recently, he contributed backup instrumentals to Kurt Vile’s album Bottle It In. Tip of the Sphere is Cass McCombs’ ninth full length album; it arrives on February 8 via ANTI-. Grab tickets for McCombs’ upcoming tour here, and find the full list of tour dates below.

Tour dates:

03/04 – Washington, DC @ Union Stage *

03/05 – Philadelphia, PA @ World Cafe Live *

03/07 – Brooklyn, NY @ Murrmr

03/08 – New York, NY @ Bowery Ballroom *

03/09 – Boston, MA @ The Sinclair *

03/11 – Toronto, ON @ The Horsehoe *

03/12 – Cleveland, OH @ The Beachland *

03/14 – Nashville, TN @ The Exit-In *

03/15 – Indianapolis, IN @ HiFi *

03/16 – Chicago, IL @ Lincoln Hall *

03/17 – Milwaukee, WI @ The BackRoom at Collectivo *

03/18 – St. Paul, MN @ Turf Club *

03/20 – Boulder, CO @ Fox Theatre

03/23 – Salt Lake City, UT @ The State Room

03/26 – Seattle, WA @ Chop Suey

03/27 – Portland, OR @ Aladdin Theater

03/29 – Sacramento, CA @ Harlow’s

03/30 – Los Angeles, CA @ The Fonda Theatre

04/04 – Santa Cruz, CA @ Moe’s

04/05 – San Francisco, CA @ The Fillmore

* = with Sam Evian