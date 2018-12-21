Cardi B has released a video for “Money,” her first solo single since her debut album Invasion of Privacy. Several moments in the Jora Frantzis-directed clip are sure to spark conversation: Cardi breastfeeds in a bank, raps nude at a white piano, recruits backup dancers who free the nip, and dons ancient Egyptian-style regalia that bears a striking resemblance to Nicki Minaj’s Queen cover. Cardi also demonstrates impressive skills from her previous job as a pole dancer.

The video caps a breakout year for Cardi that cemented her as a star. Cardi headlined last weekend’s Rolling Loud festival in Los Angeles and her set was interrupted by her husband Offset, from whom she reportedly separated earlier this month. Her December opened on another dramatic note when she was arraigned and released without bail after being charged with two misdemeanor counts of reckless endangerment and one misdemeanor count of assault in October. Her next court appearance in the case, related to an altercation at a Queens strip club, is scheduled for January 31.

Cardi’s LP was among Spin’s 51 best albums of the year and her single “I Like It” featured on Spin’s list of 101 best songs. Watch her “Money” video below.