News \

Billy Corgan, Billie Joe Armstrong, More Pay Tribute to Buzzcocks’ Pete Shelley

buzzcocks-pete-shelley-musicians-pay-tribute
CREDIT: Karl Walter/Getty Images for Coachella

Buzzcocks vocalist and co-founder Pete Shelley died earlier today of what’s believed to be a heart attack. In the wake of his passed, the entire music world mourned the loss of one of punk’s biggest heroes, with artists like Billy Corgan, Green Day’s Billie Joe Armstrong, The Cure’s Lol Tolhurst, New Order’s Peter Hook, and more paying tribute to the legendary vocalist on social media.

In an anecdote about a couple Smashing Pumpkins shows he played with The Buzzcocks in Chicago and Paris, Billy Corgan wrote that while he’s a longtime fan of the Buzzcocks and Shelley’s “one-of-a-kind voice,” it was his support for Corgan’s early years as a musician that really stuck with him through all these years. “What I will always hold dear to my heart is how supportive, gracious, and encouraging Pete and his band were,” he wrote on Instagram. “Especially in those Gish days, when many didn’t understand our approach or the sound we were after. It’s that kind of encouragement that means so much to a young musician. And Pete gave it in spades.”

In a similar post, the Green Day frontman called Shelley an “inspiration” of the trio, noting that they’ve covered the band’s song “Ever Fallen In Love (With Someone You Shouldn’t’ve)” in the past. “Buzzcocks pretty much invented a style that would influence multiple generations of lonesome hearts and weirdos,” he wrote on Instagram. “Never shy about writing beautiful melodies into loud fast punk. You are the harmony in my head.”

Check out the tribute posts below.

Rob Arcand
Tags: billie joe armstrong, billy corgan, buzzcocks, green day, pete shelley, Smashing Pumpkins