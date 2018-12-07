New Music \
Broken Bells – “Shelter”
Shins frontman James Mercer has reunited with Danger Mouse on a new song called “Shelter” from their Broken Bells project. The release follows a number of teasers earlier this year, and is taken from their first release since After the Disco in 2014. Their self-titled debut album as a duo was released in 2010. In 2015, the band released a funky, synth-heavy single called “It’s That Talk Again.” Danger Mouse recently announced a new collaborative album with Karen O of Yeah Yeah Yeahs fame. He also produced the latest Parquet Courts album Wide Awake!, which arrived in May. The Shins’ latest album Heartworms was released in March of last year. Listen to the duo’s latest single below.