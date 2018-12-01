News \
Watch Boygenius Cover The Killers’ “Read My Mind” in LA
Indie rock supergroup Boygenius—made up of Julien Baker, Phoebe Bridgers, and Lucy Dacus—are just finishing up a recent tour in support of their self-titled EP, which dropped back in October. At their last date Friday night in Los Angeles, the trio took the opportunity to perform a cover of The Killers’ song “Read My Mind” from their 2006 album Sam’s Town.
The cover follows performances of the Dixie Chicks’ song “Cowboy Take Me Away,” which they debuted at a show last month in Seattle. The band has continued to work the Dixie Chicks’ cover into recent sets in both San Diego and Los Angeles, where they also covered the Killers’ song. The supergroup also recently performed at an NPR Tiny Desk Concert, as well as on Late Night With Seth Meyers. Dacus’ latest album Historian arrived in March, following albums from Bridgers and Baker last year. Baker will also release a new reworked version of the Bleachers’ track “Everybody Lost Somebody” as part of Jack Antonoff’s upcoming 7″ collection Terrible Thrills, Vol. 3.
Watch Boygenius’ Killers cover below.