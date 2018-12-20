Bill Callahan Joins Twitter, Teases “Special Surprise”

Bill Callahan has joined Twitter with the handle @BillCallaman. While he hasn’t yet written his first tweet, his label Drag City made this announcement on their account:

It’s a holiday miracle, Bill Callahan has joined Twitter! Follow him at @BillCallaman and receive a special surprise on 12/24! — Drag City (@dragcityrecords) December 19, 2018

Whether the “special surprise” involves new music remains to be seen. Callahan’s most recent release was Live At Third Man Records, which featured live takes on tracks from Callahan’s past solo releases. His last full-length studio album was 2013’s Dream River. Earlier this month, Yo La Tengo brought out Callahan for a guest spot in their 8 Nights of Hanukkah residency at Bowery Ballroom, where they did a cover of Carly Simon’s “Touched by the Sun.” Revisit our feature on Callahan here, and make sure to follow @BillCallaman for that special Christmas Eve surprise.