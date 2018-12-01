Regina Spektor and Ben Folds were joined by the National Symphony Orchestra in a performance of their Hamilton Mixtape song “Dear Theodosia.” The performance was part of the National Symphony Orchestra’s DECLASSIFIED series, which featured NSO Artistic Advisor Ben Folds joined by Regina Spektor, as well as dancer and choreographer Caleb Teicher.

“There’s no rock band on stage—the NSO is the band,” Folds wrote in a press release. “We play by the orchestra’s rules, placing them in their natural environment, rather than using them to ornament. We create context that gives both the discerning veteran of the Concert Hall as well as the newcomer a musical human experience, drawing a thread between the old and new, never dumbing down a single note.”

Hamilton creators Lin-Manuel Miranda, Thomas Kail, Alex Lacamoire, and Andy Blankenbuehler were recently named 2018 Kennedy Center Honorees. Fold’s NSO performance with Regina Spektor took place on November 2 at the Kennedy Center in Washington DC, with a televised CBS broadcast to follow as part of The Kennedy Center Honors on December 26, 2018 at 8pm EST. Watch a clip of their performance below courtesy of The Kennedy Center.