Beck Performs “Where It’s At” With Father John Misty and Este Haim at Wildfires Benefit Concert

CREDIT: Matt Winkelmeyer - Getty Images

Last night, Father John Misty put on a star-studded benefit concert at the Ace Hotel in Los Angeles to raise money for victims of the recent California wildfires. The show featured appearances from Mac DeMarco, HAIM, Weezer, Tim Heidecker, Rostam, Jeff Bhasker, Weyes Blood, Jonathan Wilson, Nate Ruess, and Lucius. The night also saw a surprise impromptu performance from Beck, who played his 1996 single “Where It’s At” with Father John Misty helping out on drums and Este Haim of HAIM on bass. Jeff Bhasker and Jonathan Wilson help with the live rendition as well.

Later in the show, Mac DeMarco performed “The Christmas Song” and Weezer, once again, played Toto’s “Africa.” Watch fan footage from the concert below.

 

Israel Daramola
