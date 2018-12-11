Baroness and Deafheaven Announce Joint North American Tour

Baroness and Deafheaven have announced a co-headlining North American tour scheduled for next spring. The tour launches March 8 in Houston and wraps April 12 in New York, with stops in 26 total cities. Zeal & Ardor, Manuel Gagneux’s 4chan-birthed black spiritual/black metal crossover project, will join the tour as the opening act. (His song “Come On Down” was one of our favorite metal songs of 2017.)

Deafheaven released their fourth album Ordinary Corrupt Human Love in July; you can read our review here. Album cut song “Honeycomb” earned the band its first Grammy nomination for Best Metal Performance last week. They toured last year with Danzig and are trawling Australia and New Zealand in February.

Baroness’ latest LP Purple dropped in 2015 after a reconfiguring following the band’s 2012 bus crash in England. Read our story on their comeback here. The tour will be the Savannah, Georgia outfit’s first on this side of the Pacific without longtime guitarist Pete Adams, who left Baroness last summer. They completed a European run earlier this year.

Tickets for Baroness and Deafheaven’s tour will be made available this Friday, December 14. You can purchase tickets here. View the tour’s full schedule below.

Baroness/Deafheaven 2019 Tour Dates

3/8 — Houston, TX

3/9 — Austin, TX

3/10 — Dallas, TX

3/12 — Phoenix, AZ

3/13 — Los Angeles, CA

3/14 — Anaheim, CA

3/16 — Berkeley, CA

3/18 — Portland, OR

3/19 — Seattle, WA

3/20 — Vancouver, BC

3/22 — Edmonton, AB

3/23 — Calgary, AB

3/24 — Spokane, WA

3/26 — Salt Lake City, UT

3/27 — Denver, CO

3/29 — Minneapolis, MN

3/30 — Madison, WI

3/31 — Chicago, IL

4/2 — Toronto, ON

4/3 — Montreal, QC

4/5 — Sayreville, NJ

4/6 — Worcester, MA

4/7 — Albany, NY

4/9 — Cleveland, OH

4/10 — Silver Spring, MD

4/12 — New York, NY