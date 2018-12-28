Barack Obama Likes Courtney Barnett and Kurt Vile

As is his yearly tradition, Barack Obama just published a list of his favorite books, movies, and music from 2018. And it turns out the guy who once occupied the White House is a fan of beatific, anxious, and/or mildly stoned indie rock, putting a tune each from Kurt Vile and Courtney Barnett on the list.

For Kurt, Obama picked “One Trick Ponies,” from this year’s Bottle It In, and for Courtney, “Need a Little Time,” which this writer agrees is the best song on her second full-length Tell Me How You Really Feel. No word on whether he’s a fan of Lotta Sea Lice.

His list also included “My Own Thing” by Chance the Rapper (ft. Joey Purp), “Apeshit” by Jay-Z and Beyoncé, “Kevin’s Heart” by J. Cole, “Wait by the River” by Lord Huron, the Piano & a Microphone 1983 version of “Mary Don’t You Weep” by Prince, “Wow Freestyle” by Jay Rock (ft. Kendrick Lamar), and “I Like It” by Cardi B (ft. Bad Bunny and J Balvin).

His films list included some solid picks too, like Annihilation, BlacKKKlansman, Black Panther, The Death of Stalin, Eighth Grade, Minding the Gap, and If Beale Street Could Talk.

Next time you’re at a smoky DIY show, surrounded by skinny dudes in Vans and flannel clutching Budweisers, take a careful look around—one of them might be Obama. See the full list below.