Problematic fav Azealia Banks has released an EP for the holidays. Icy Colors Change features three new songs from the New York rapper and singer, including a cover of the December standard “Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas” that opens with a two-minute instrumental sketch. Banks also sings a version of Frank Loesser’s song “What Are You Doing New Year’s Eve,” covered this decade by Kacey Musgraves and the duo consisting of Joseph Gordon-Levitt and Zooey Deschanel. The EP’s title track is an original song that opens with traditional wintery jazz flair before dropping into synth-driven hip-house.

Banks teased a sequel to her 2012 debut mixtape Fantasea for much of this year but ultimately released just two non-seasonal songs, “Anna Wintour” and “Treasure Island.” She spent much of the year feuding with other artists including Cardi B and Lana Del Rey, and later targeted billionaire Elon Musk with some juicy gossip about his business practices and relationship with Grimes, some of which turned out to be true. Earlier this week, Vanity Fair hinted that her years-old claim that Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey sent her beard shavings for an amulet may also be real.

Listen to Banks’ Icy Colors Change EP below.