Axl Rose and Mickey Rourke’s Wedding Anniversary Celebrated in Local News Prank

Axl Rose and Mickey Rourke enjoyed a nice evening together earlier this month at the Tyson Fury vs Deontay Wilder heavyweight championship fight in Los Angeles. Their date was captured and shared by a fan and subsequently meme-ed by the masses. This week an unknown hero submitted the picture of the two to a local news station for its birthdays and anniversaries segment. The broadcast showed their picture and identified them as “Max and Geraldine Bailey.” According to the anchor, the couple is celebrating their 50th wedding anniversary. Congratulations to the happy couple! Watch the clip below.

This article originally appeared on Stereogum.