Atlantic Records “Parts Ways” With No Jumper Host Adam Grandmaison

Atlantic Records has “parted ways” with No Jumper host Adam Grandmaison, aka Adam22, the Daily Beast reports. The label launched a No Jumper imprint, hoping to capitalize on the brand’s popular podcast and YouTube channel, earlier this year. The imprint will not continue, Grandmaison told Spin in an email after this post was originally published.

The split follows multiple reports this year detailing allegations of Grandmaison’s sexual misconduct. Two women told Pitchfork in March that Grandmaison sexually assaulted them. Grandmaison had previously written about both accusers on his blog, where he posted explicit photos of one of the women, reportedly taken when she was underage.

A third woman told the Daily Beast in October that Grandmaison filmed their sexual encounter without her consent. The website reports today that Atlantic re-opened an investigation into Grandmaison’s alleged misconduct after the October article was published.

No Jumper Records released its first song “Hard,” by Tay-K and BlocBoy JB, in March. Grandmaison has denied ever raping or assaulting any women. We’ve reached out to Atlantic and Grandmaison for comment and will update if we hear back.

Update, 9:30 p.m. EST: Grandmaison has responded to the report in a new video posted on his YouTube page. He denies that the dissolution of his relationship with Atlantic was related to allegations of sexual misconduct, saying, “It was a one year deal and the one year mark just hit.”