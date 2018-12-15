Ariana Grande announced a series of European tour dates yesterday to follow her North American dates beginning this March. Noticeably absent from her run of UK dates was another appearance in Manchester, which became the site of the tragic Manchester bombing last year.

In a followup post on Instagram Stories, Grande now says that the Manchester date hasn’t yet been announced because she’s planning something special specifically dedicated to the city. “Manchester is not in this initial list because we are planning a special show,” she wrote on Instagram. “We need a bit more time getting things together before we can announce that date but we are, of course, coming and we love you.”

In May 2017, a bomb went off outside Ariana Grande’s performance at Manchester Arena, killing 19 people and injuring “around 50″ in what police described as “an explosion.” In the wake of the incident, Grande published a letter paying tribute to those affected by the attack, and later organized the One Love Manchester benefit concert, which included performances by herself, Justin Bieber, Katy Perry, Niall Horan, Miley Cyrus, Coldplay, Liam Gallagher, and more. On the one-year anniversary of the attack this May, Grande wrote a short note in memoriam. Her latest single “imagine” was released on Friday, following the recent, record-breaking video for her song “thank u, next.” Check out a screenshot of her Manchester teaser below.