Hear a New 21 Savage Song in the Trailer for Mortal Kombat 11

Mortal Kombat 11 arrives in April 2019, and in the buildup to its release, Warner Bros. Interactive Entertainment has released a new trailer for the game, which includes a new song from 21 Savage. Titled “Immortal,” the hard-hitting single meets its match in the gory bloodshed of the trailer, with Savage comparing the game’s characters to gunshots in the lyrics.

21 Savage’s new album I Am > I Was was set to arrive on Friday, with the rapper later tweeting, “Dam I forgot to drop my album my bad y’all.” His latest full-length release Issa Album dropped last July. Since then, he’s appeared on guest verses with Post Malone, Metro Boomin, Nicki Minaj, Cardi B, A$AP Rocky, Quavo, and more. “Rockstar,” his Beerbongs and Bentleys collaboration with Post Malone, was recently nominated for two Grammy Awards in the Record of the Year and Best Rap/Sung Collaboration categories. Check out 21 Savage’s new song “Immortal” in the Mortal Kombat trailer below.