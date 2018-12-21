21 Savage’s I Am > I Was Debuts at No. 1

21 Savage has earned his first No. 1 album on the Billboard 200 albums chart with I Am > I Was. Released last Friday via Slaughter Gang and Epic Records, the album has accrued 131,000 album-equivalent units in the week ending on December 27, as Billboard points out. Of that total, 18,000 represent traditional album sales, with an overwhelming majority of listeners opting for streaming platforms.

I Am > I Was is the second solo album from the Atlanta rapper, following Issa Album from last year. In between the two releases, he put out Without Warning, a collaborative release with Offset and Metro Boomin. 21 Savage recently apologized for the lyrics to his I Am song “ASMR,” which includes a line about “Jewish money” which some interpreted as anti-Semitic. LeBron James included the line on Instagram post, which he also has since apologized for. Earlier this month, an unreleased 21 Savage song was included in the trailer for Mortal Kombat 11.