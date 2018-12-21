Stream 21 Savage’s New Album I Am > I Was

21 Savage has released a new album entitled I Am > I Was after little promotion and zero lead singles. The LP features guest verses from Post Malone, J. Cole, Childish Gambino, City Girls, and Young Nudy, among others. Savage previewed the project this week with an interactive art exhibit in Atlanta dubbed Motel 21. The rapper initially teased a release date of December 7 but the day passed uneventfully; early that morning, he tweeted, “Dam I forgot to drop my album my bad y’all.”

I Am > I Was is 21 Savage’s first LP since Without Warning, his joint project last October with Offset and producer Metro Boomin. Savage released his debut studio album Issa Album last July. The release follows a relatively quiet year for the rapper, whose output consisted of the occasional guest verse. He appeared this year on projects by Migos (Culture II), Quavo (Quavo Huncho), Young Thug (Hear No Evil), and the debut solo album by Boomin (Not All Heroes Wear Capes), who produced Savage’s 2016 breakout project Savage Mode.

Listen to 21 Savage’s new album below.