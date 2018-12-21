21 Savage Apologizes for “ASMR” Lyric About “Jewish Money”

21 Savage has posted an online apology for the lyrics of his song “ASMR,” which some interpreted to be anti-Semitic. In the song’s second verse, he raps, “We been gettin’ that Jewish money, everything is Kosher.” LeBron James later captioned an Instagram post with the lyric, but has since apologized for the incident, telling ESPN that he “actually thought it was a compliment.” Now, 21 Savage has also issued an apology, taking to Twitter to post a short note on the lyric.

“The Jewish people I know are very wise with [their] money so that’s why I said ‘We been gettin’ Jewish money,'” he writes. “I never thought anyone would take offense, I’m sorry if I offended everybody.”

“ASMR” is the ninth track from the rapper’s sophomore solo album I Am > I Was, which dropped last Friday. The album follows Without Warning, his collaborative release with Offset and Metro Boomin, as well as his solo debut Issa Album from 2017. The album track “Out for the Night” later received a new updated version titled “Out for the Night Pt. 2” which includes a guest verse from Travis Scott. 21 Savage also had a new song featured in the trailer for Moral Kombat 11. Read his full apology below.