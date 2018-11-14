Young Thug has been released from DeKalb County Jail in Georgia, where he was held for several days after failing a court-mandated drug test. Local NBC affiliate WXIA-TV reports that the terms of Thug’s release require the rapper born Jeffery Williams to submit to random drug tests at least twice a week and begin an outpatient program for addiction and substance abuse. His jailing stemmed from a September 2017 arrest on eight felony charges of drug and firearm possession, for which he was booked on September 11 of this year.

Young Thug’s attorney reportedly cited scheduled recording sessions with Elton John and J. Cole, as well as Thug’s upcoming art exhibit during Art Basel Miami Beach, while arguing in court today for the rapper’s release. Thug’s September EP On the Rvn includes the song “High,” which samples Elton John’s “Rocket Man.” He was touring with J. Cole at the time of his arrest in September. We’ve reached out to the rapper’s representative for comment and will update if we hear back.