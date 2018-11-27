Young Thug has released the third visual from his Slime Language compilation album. The video for “Chanel” sees Thug, Gunna, and Lil Baby vibing to the song in world of snakes and twisted tree branches. VFX from director Sam Shea manage to literally melt the environments as the video progresses, giving the whole thing a sinister, surreal feel.

Slime Language dropped in August, and featured many of Thug’s recurring collaborators (and imitators). In addition to Gunna and Lil Baby, Duke, Strick, and Jacquees all had guest spots on the project. Thug’s on-again-off-again fiancé Jerrika Karlae also made an appearance. The first two visuals from Slime Language, “Gain Clout” and “Dirty Shoes,” were released this past summer. Thug also dropped a recent solo project, “On The Rvn,” which featured Elton John and Jaden Smith. Watch the “Chanel” video below.