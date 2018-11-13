Young Thug and Netherlands-based artist Hajar Benjida have announced an art exhibit opening during Art Basel Miami Beach that will display photos of Thug juxtaposed with similarly-composed historic paintings. Benjida has curated Thug-painting comparisons since 2016 on her popular Instagram account “Young Thug As Paintings.” Thug’s record label 300 Entertainment and imprint Young Stoner Life Records are sponsoring the exhibit.

“Young Thug is one of the most profound artists of this generation and we’re going to continue to celebrate him in the most innovative ways,” Rayna Bass, a marketing head for 300, said in a statement. “Hajar Benjida’s display of Thug’s influence through art disruption is incredible. This is also a celebration of Hajar’s talent and her appreciation of the culture.”

The exhibit will be open from December 4 through December 9 at the SCOPE Miami Beach Art Fair, a satellite show that coincides with Art Basel. Tickets are available here. It’s unclear whether Thug, who released the EP On the Rvn in September, will be able to attend. The rapper was booked in Dekalb County Jail last week on eight felony charges related to drug and firearm possession after failing a drug test, and his bond was revoked. Thug’s next court hearing is tomorrow.