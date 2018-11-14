News \
YG Announces North American Tour
After a successful 2018 that saw the release his latest studio album Stay Dangerous, YG is hitting the road in 2019. Today, the west coast rapper announced his “Stay Dangerous: The Tour,” which will travel across North America beginning in the middle of January.
The poster for the tour is quite a sight to behold, with YG channeling DMX by being covered in blood while sitting in a bathtub. It also seems that YG hopes to see everyone in red at his concerts with the dress code request provided. Check out the poster and full tour schedule below.
YG “Stay Dangerous” Tour:
17-Jan Vancouver, BC – PNE Forum
18-Jan Seattle, WA – WaMu Theater
19-Jan Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
20-Jan Portland, OR – Roseland Theater
22-Jan Boise, ID – Revolution Concert House
23-Jan Salt Lake City, UT – The Union Event Center
30-Jan Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
31-Jan Denver, CO – Ogden Theatre
13-Feb New York, NY – Terminal 5
19-Feb Toronto, ON – Rebel
22-Feb Worcester, MA – The Palladium
23-Feb Philadelphia, PA – Franklin Music Hall
27-Feb Atlanta, GA – Tabernacle
1-Mar Houston, TX – Warehouse Live
3-Mar Dallas, TX – The Bomb Factory
4-Mar Oklahoma City, OK – Diamond Ballroom
6-Mar Mesa, AZ – Mesa Amphitheatre
7-Mar San Diego, CA – Valley View Casino Center
9-Mar San Francisco, CA – Bill Graham Civic Auditorium
10-Mar Reno, NV – Reno Events Center