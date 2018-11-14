Video: Yaeji – “One More”

After releasing EP2 near the end of last year, Yaeji had a relatively quiet 2018. Apart from a one-off Charli XCX remix, “One More,” released back in September, marked Yaeji’s first solo track of the year, and found the Korean house artist sticking to the sounds of past releases. “One More,” is more subdued than a track like “Raingurl,” but maintains a central contradiction of slick, aerodynamic house beats and dead-eyed monotone.

Now, Yaeji has dropped an accompanying video for the track, directed by Alex Gvojic. Gvojic said in a statement that he was looking to “create a speculative reality in which our daily loops of banal existence become a prison for our creative expression and forward progression.” That sentiment is reflected in both the digital, phosphorescent glow of the lighting and Rory Mulhere’s dizzy camerawork. The director continues:

“Too often people are trapped by their self-imposed ritual routines, and do not have the agency to break free and take control of their own destiny. By waking up and breaking her loop of monotony Yaeji is able to take control of her own reality causing her passives loops to dissolve into history. It’s not until she breaks her reality that she is truly free and able to let friends and family into her world.”

It’s a little bit low-key dance party, a little bit Cloud Atlas. Watch the full video below.