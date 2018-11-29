“This is a dedication to a close friend of mine, me and Thundercat’s. I just wanna say…check on your strong friends.” This is how Atlanta rapper J.I.D. began his relaxed performance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon last night, which featured bass by Thundercat and additional vocals by BJ the Chicago Kid. J.I.D., a J. Cole protege, played his song “Skrawberries,” which comes from his recent, much-delayed DiCaprio 2 project and was co-written and arranged by the late Mac Miller. Miller was the intended subject of J.I.D.’s dedication; at the end of the Fallon performance. he added “We love you, Mac.” It took place against an underwater backdrop, and featured J.I.D. rapping partially from a poolside folding chair.

DiCaprio 2 was released this past Friday. Yesterday, a live in-studio Spotify Session with Mac Miller was released, featuring his cover of “Nothing From Nothing” by Billy Preston. Watch the J.I.D. performance below.