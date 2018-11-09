Tyler, the Creator – “I Am the Grinch”

How exactly did Tyler, the Creator end up as the guy behind the Grinch soundtrack? Last month, the rapper released a cover of the classic “You’re a Mean One, Mr. Grinch” and now he’s followed it up with his own rendition of “I Am the Grinch” featuring Fletcher Jones. Both songs are set to appear on the soundtrack for the upcoming reboot of The Grinch franchise, which arrives in theaters this November 9. The film also includes music from Run DMC, Danny Elfman, the Supremes, and more. In October, Tyler inked a deal with Sony, continuing his involvement with television through the label and TV production group. Hear his rendition of “I Am the Grinch” below.